League Cup glory for Newcastle as United win in Premier League

Newcastle have ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

They scored either side of the break before the holders got a goal back in stoppage time at Wembley.

Arsenal have moved to within 12 points of the top of the Premier League with a 1-nil win over Chelsea.

Manchester United are up to 13th in the table thanks to a 3-nil victory at strugglers Leicester.

They replace Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a 2-nil defeat away to Fulham in the day's other London derby.