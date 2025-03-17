Advertisement
League Cup glory for Newcastle as United win in Premier League

Mar 17, 2025 09:43 By radiokerrysport
League Cup glory for Newcastle as United win in Premier League
Newcastle have ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

They scored either side of the break before the holders got a goal back in stoppage time at Wembley.

Arsenal have moved to within 12 points of the top of the Premier League with a 1-nil win over Chelsea.

Manchester United are up to 13th in the table thanks to a 3-nil victory at strugglers Leicester.

They replace Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a 2-nil defeat away to Fulham in the day's other London derby.

