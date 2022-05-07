League champions aiming for Munster Final qualification

Munster Final qualification is the aim for the Kerry ladies senior football team this afternoon.
Their last four tie against Tipperary is the curtain raiser to the men’s clash between Kerry and Cork, throwing-in at 3.30.
