League champions aiming for Munster Final qualification

May 7, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
10 April 2022; Kerry captain Anna Galvin lifts the cup after the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final between Armagh and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Munster Final qualification is the aim for the Kerry ladies senior football team this afternoon.

Their last four tie against Tipperary is the curtain raiser to the men’s clash between Kerry and Cork, throwing-in at 3.30.

