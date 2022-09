League and Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have launched their 2022-23 season ahead of the start of the Super League this weekend.

It's something of a new look Warriors this season as point guard Andrée Michelsson, American De’Ondre Jackson, 6’8’’ forward Matija Jokic, Jack Tobin and Irish U18 international Aivaras Ousis all join the ranks.

Warriors head coach John Dowling feel they will have a target on their backs from all sides as they bid to defend two National titles