Wexford Youths have cut the gap at the top of the Women's National League.

Jess Lawler's late goal has given the visitors a 1-0 win over league leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

The defending champions still lead Wexford by 5 points at the summit.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Roche scored twice in 5 minutes to give Peamount United a 5-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Cork City came from behind to beat Treaty United 2-1 while it's scoreless between Galway and Athlone with a few minutes remaining.