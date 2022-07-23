Advertisement
Sport

Leaders Shelbourne draw with Athlone

Jul 23, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Athlone Town have missed the chance to cut the gap to Shelbourne at the top of the Women's National League.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their top of the table clash at Tolka Park.

Noelle Murray's injury time penalty rescued a point for the champions who maintain their 7 point lead at the summit.

Meanwhile, Galway got the better of their Connacht rivals Sligo Rovers.

They had to come from behind twice before running out 5-2 victors and going 4th in the table.

There are two games getting underway this hour,

Peamount would go back above Galway with 3 points against Treaty United and Cork City host DLR Waves.

Wexford Youths play Bohemians at 6pm.

