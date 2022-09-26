Advertisement
Sport

Leaders Rovers look to extend advantage

Sep 26, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Leaders Rovers look to extend advantage
There's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers play host to UCD at Tallaght Stadium from 8.

Yesterday, Bohemians beat Finn Harps 2-nil in Ballybofey.

