Leaders Peamount remain six points clear; Derry play in Cup today

SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division leaders Peamount remain six points clear at the top of the table.

Deirbhile Beirne's late goal helped Peamount to a 1-nil win over Bohemians.

Shelbourne remain in second after a 3-1 win against Treaty United.

Elsewhere, Galway United were 3-nil winners over Cork City and Wexford Youths beat DLR Waves 4-1.

Athlone Town were 2-nil winners over Sligo Rovers.

After their disappointment in Europe on Thursday night, Derry City face a huge challenge in the FAI Cup this evening.

The holders welcome in-form St Patrick's Athletic to the Ryan McBride Brandywell for a second round tie.

Kick off is at 5pm.

Before that, at half-one, St Patrick's CY of Ringsend take on Wexford at Irishtown Stadium.