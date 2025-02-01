Advertisement
Sport

Leaders Liverpool at in form Bournemouth this afternoon

Feb 1, 2025 09:30 By radiokerrysport
Leaders Liverpool at in form Bournemouth this afternoon
Nottingham Forest can move level on points with second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

Brighton are the visitors to the City Ground for the lunchtime game, which gets underway at half 12.

Later, Liverpool can open up a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds face a tricky trip to high-flying Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions.

That game kicks off at the Vitality Stadium at 3.

At the same time, Everton can go three wins on the trot with victory at home to Leicester City.

The bottom two meet at Portman Road - Ipswich Town can climb out of the relegation by beating Southampton.

And Newcastle can move into the Top 4 this afternoon - they're at home to Fulham.

The evening game sees Aston Villa make the trip to Molineux to face Wolves from half 5.

