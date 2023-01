Leaders Leinster remain unbeaten in the URC after a 24-19 win over Ospreys in last night's URC clash in Swansea.

Ulster lost 31-29 away to Benetton and Connacht were 24-12 winners at home to South African side Sharks.

There's more action in the URC later as Glasgow Warriors host the Stormers.

Kick off at Scoutstoun is 3pm.