Sport

Leaders Derry slip up in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Apr 16, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Leaders Derry slip up in SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Leaders Derry City have slipped up in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

They lost 2-1 at home to Shelbourne with Shane Farrell and Brian McManus both scoring for Damien Duff's side.

They are now just three points clear of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table.

That's after they beat St. Pat's 1-0 in their Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney with the goal there for the hosts.

Elsewhere Dundalk beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at Oriel Park while Drogheda enjoyed a 2-0 win over UCD and Bohemians and Finn Harps played out a 2-2 draw at Dalmount Park.

In the First Division Wexford beat Corbh Ramblers 4-2, Galway United beat Waterford 1-0,

Athlone Town and Treaty United drew 1-1 and Cork City and Bray played out a scoreless draw at Turners Cross.

