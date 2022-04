Having dropped points in their last two games, leaders Derry City look to get back to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

It’s top against bottom at the Brandywell with Derry playing host to UCD.

Shamrock Rovers are just a point behind the Candystripes heading into their derby with rivals Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Advertisement

Third-place St Pat’s host Finn Harps and Damien Duff’s Shelbourne go to Dundalk.