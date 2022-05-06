Advertisement
Leaders & champions both in action tonight in League of Ireland

May 6, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
In the League of Ireland Premier Division tonight, leaders Derry City host Bohemians, champions Shamrock Rovers are at home to Finn Harps,

It's Shelbourne against Sligo Rovers, Drogheda to meet St Pat's and UCD versus Dundalk.

All of the games kick off at 7.45, apart from the Shamrock Rovers match, which kicks off at 8.

Ahead of that game, Stephen Rice is being linked with a potential vacancy, should manager Stephen Bradley leave for Lincoln City.

Top meets bottom in the First Division tonight with Cork City away to Athlone,

While Galway United go to Cobh and Bray host Waterford.

