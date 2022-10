Arsenal have been held to a 1-all draw at Southampton - missing the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Aston Villa thrashed Brentford 4-nil in their first game since sacking manager Steven Gerrard.

The pressure's increased on Leeds boss Jesse Marsch following a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham.

Leicester are off the bottom - and out of the relegation zone - following a 4-nil victory over Wolves.