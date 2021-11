The second round of the DP World Tour Championship is underway in Dubai.

Shane Lowry birdied the first hole and is now 4 under par for the tournament playing the third.

The leader Rory McIlroy tees off from 7 under par at 8.45.

Paul Casey is one of the early movers - he has got to 5 under par.

At the RSM Classic in Georgia, Seamus Power is 7 under par following round one, 3 shots behind leader Sebastian Munoz.

Graeme McDowell is 2 under.