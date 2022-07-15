Advertisement
Le Tour leaves Alps behind

Jul 15, 2022 07:07 By radiokerrysport
The thirteenth stage of the Tour de France leaves the Alps behind today, and heads for Saint Etienne.

Jonas Vingegaard continues to wear the leader's yellow jersey, with a lead of 2 minutes and 22-seconds.

