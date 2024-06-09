Lavin seventh in 100 metres final

Limerick's Sarah Lavin finished seventh in the 100 metres hurdles final at the European Championships in Rome.

Sprinter Israel Olatunde failed to qualify for the final of the men's 100 metres.

Ireland's Ciara Mageean will race for gold in the women's 1500 metres this evening.

Also lining up in that race will be Sarah Healy.

Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker compete in the semi finals of the women's 400 metres.

In the 400 metre hurdles, Thomas Barr and Kelly McGrory are in round one action.