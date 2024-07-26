Advertisement
Sport

Lavin and Lowry named as Team Ireland flag bearers

Jul 26, 2024 12:03 By radiokerrysport
Lavin and Lowry named as Team Ireland flag bearers
15 July 2024; Shane Lowry during the Team Ireland Paris 2024 team announcement for Golf at the Sport Ireland Institute on the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Limerick athlete Sarah Lavin and Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will be Ireland's flag bearers for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The opening ceremony of the Games takes place along the River Seine in the French capital tonight.

Team Ireland has 133 competitors with around 20 set to participate in tonight's events.

Meanwhile, Canada soccer head coach Bev Priestman has been removed from her position following a drone spying scandal ahead of her team's opening win over New Zealand.

The Canadian Olympic Committee says the manager was suspended after "additional information" came to their attention regarding previous drone use that took place prior to this week's events.

