Laverty Appointed Manager Of Down

Aug 9, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Laverty Appointed Manager Of Down
Conor Laverty is the new manager of the Down senior footballers.

The Kilcoo clubman replaces James McCartan as boss of the Mourne County.

Mickey Graham has been handed a new two year term in charge of the Cavan senior footballers.

