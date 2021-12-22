Latifi Receives Death Threats

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi says he received "extreme" death threats after his crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix led to Max Verstappen winning the world title.

A safety car was sent onto the track following the incident, which allowed Verstappen to get closer to leader Lewis Hamilton, before eventually overtaking him to win.

Latifi says the level of "hate and abuse" directed at him was not a surprise as it's "the stark reality of the world we live in"

Advertisement

Meanwhile Mick Schumacher will be a reserve driver for Ferrari in the next Formula One season - at the same time as keeping his seat with Haas.

The 22-year-old is the son of 7-time champion Michael, who won five world titles with the Italian constructor.

If Schumacher is needed by Ferrari, Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will race for Haas.