Latest Soccer Updates- Manchester United out of English league cup

Sep 23, 2021 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Latest Soccer Updates- Manchester United out of English league cup
Manchester United are out of the English League Cup.

They lost 1-0 to West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzini scored the winning goal.

Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer made 11 changes for the game and told Sky Sports News, he needed to prioritise the Premier League and Champions League.

 

The Hammers will now face holders Manchester City in the last 16.

 

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly scored twice for Brighton as they beat Swansea 2-0.

That win sets up a meeting with Leicester City.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter praised the Galway native after the win.

Chelsea knocked out Aston Villa on penalties and will face Southampton.

Spurs also progressed on spot kicks at the expense of Wolves and will go to Burnley in the next round.

Arsenal beat Wimbledon 3-0 to set up a meeting with Leeds.

While Liverpool have been drawn away to Preston in the last 16.

QPR will be at home to Sunderland.

And Brentford will go to Stoke City.

In the Scottish League Cup tonight, Celtic host Raith Rovers and it's Dundee United up against Hibernian.

Both matches kick off at 7.45.

 

