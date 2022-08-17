Latest Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Kerry physiotherapy Centre Rehabilitation Centre killarney
East Kerry Junior League
Division 2 FINAL
Currow 0-13 Firies 1-14 (17)
===============================
Lee Strand County Under 15 Division 2 Hurling league semi-final
St. Brendan’s 5 - 16 Causeway 3 - 8
======================================
U-15 Co Ch CUP Group A
Venue: John Mitchels, Tralee district Board V Kenmare District Board 19:00
Venue: Dingle, West Kerry Board V North Kerry 19:00
U-15 Co Ch CUP Group B
Venue: Rathmore, Eoghan Ruadh V East Kerry 19:00
Venue: Milltown, Mid Kerry Board V Castleisland District 19:30
U-15 Co Ch SHIELD Group A
Venue: Blennerville St Brendan's Board V Mid Kerry Board 19:00