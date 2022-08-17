Advertisement
Latest Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Aug 17, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Latest Local GAA Results and Fixtures
East Kerry Junior League

Division 2 FINAL

Currow 0-13 Firies 1-14 (17)

===============================
Lee Strand County Under 15 Division 2 Hurling league semi-final

St. Brendan’s 5 - 16 Causeway 3 - 8

======================================

U-15 Co Ch CUP Group A

Venue: John Mitchels, Tralee district Board V Kenmare District Board 19:00
Venue: Dingle, West Kerry Board V North Kerry 19:00

U-15 Co Ch CUP Group B

Venue: Rathmore, Eoghan Ruadh V East Kerry 19:00
Venue: Milltown, Mid Kerry Board V Castleisland District 19:30

U-15 Co Ch SHIELD Group A

Venue: Blennerville St Brendan's Board V Mid Kerry Board 19:00

