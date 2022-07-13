Latest GAA Results

East kerry junior League Division 1
Gneeveguilla 2-12(18) Rathmore 1-11 (14)
Legion 1-9 (12) Dr.Crokes 2-15 (21)
Division 2.
Spa 1-8 (11) Kilcummin 2-9 (15)
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League .
1A
Northern Gaels 5. 14 Moyvane 4. 03
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Tralee Parnell's 2 - 14 Ballyduff 1 - 13
Division 2
Kilmoyley 2 - 7 St. Brendan's 2 - 6
KERRY LGFA CO LEAGUES
U16 Semi finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmond's 5-13 v Cromane 5-08
Division 2
Scartaglen 1-09 v Fossa 3-05
U14 Co League
Division 1
Southern Gaels 7-10 v ISG 6-04
Division 3
Finuge St Senans 3-03 v Killarney Legion 2-10
Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 7-11 v MKL Gaels B 4-09
Laune Rangers 4-09 v Rathmore 2-04