Advertisement
Sport

Latest GAA Results

Jul 13, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Latest GAA Results Latest GAA Results
Share this article

East kerry junior League Division 1
Sponsored by Kerry physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic killarney

Gneeveguilla 2-12(18) Rathmore 1-11 (14)

Legion 1-9 (12) Dr.Crokes 2-15 (21)

Advertisement

Division 2.

Spa 1-8 (11) Kilcummin 2-9 (15)

=========================================
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u13 North Kerry League .
1A
Northern Gaels 5. 14 Moyvane 4. 03

Advertisement

===========================================
Lee Strand Coiste na nÓg Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1
Tralee Parnell's 2 - 14 Ballyduff 1 - 13

Division 2
Kilmoyley 2 - 7 St. Brendan's 2 - 6
======================================
KERRY LGFA CO LEAGUES

Advertisement

U16 Semi finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmond's 5-13 v Cromane 5-08

Division 2
Scartaglen 1-09 v Fossa 3-05

U14 Co League
Division 1
Southern Gaels 7-10 v ISG 6-04

Advertisement

Division 3
Finuge St Senans 3-03 v Killarney Legion 2-10

Division 4
Kerins O'Rahillys 7-11 v MKL Gaels B 4-09
Laune Rangers 4-09 v Rathmore 2-04

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus