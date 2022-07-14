Advertisement
Sport

Latest From The Open

Jul 14, 2022 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Latest From The Open Latest From The Open
Share this article

Australian Min Woo Lee leads on day one of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

He is 4 under par, one shot ahead of South Africa's Dean Burmester, Korea's Joo-Hyung Kim and Americans Brandon Wu, JT Poston and Cameron Tringale.

Seamus Power is 1 over par playing the seventh hole.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are beginning their respective challenges for the claret jug around now.

Darren Clarke tees off just after 1.30 this afternoon, with Padraig Harrington out at around ten to 3.

David Carey is one of the later starters at five to four, and Ronan Mullarney is in the final group at around a quarter past 4.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus