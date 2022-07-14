Latest From The Open

Australian Min Woo Lee leads on day one of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

He is 4 under par, one shot ahead of South Africa's Dean Burmester, Korea's Joo-Hyung Kim and Americans Brandon Wu, JT Poston and Cameron Tringale.

Seamus Power is 1 over par playing the seventh hole.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are beginning their respective challenges for the claret jug around now.

Darren Clarke tees off just after 1.30 this afternoon, with Padraig Harrington out at around ten to 3.

David Carey is one of the later starters at five to four, and Ronan Mullarney is in the final group at around a quarter past 4.