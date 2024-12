Christian Kist hit a nine-darter to earn himself a 60-thousand pound bonus at the PDC World Darts Championship.

But the Dutch player still lost his first-round match to Madars Razma 3-1.

Two-time major winner Nathan Aspinall progressed with a 3-1 victory over Leonard Gates at Alexandra Palace.

2023 champion Michael Smith begins his campaign tonight when he takes on Kevin Doets.