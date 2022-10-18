Advertisement
Late Tyrone hurler named at wing forward in team of year

Oct 18, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
The late Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey has been named at wing forward in the Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year for 2022.

The 29 year old tragically passed away last June.

Casey scored 14 points of Tyrone's tally in their Nickey Rackard Cup final win over Roscommon at Croke Park.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare have five players in the team - Paddy McKenna, Rian Boran, Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne and James Burke.

Louth won the Lory Meagher Cup and their forward Darren Geoghegan is in the team.

Former Mayo footballer Keith Higgins is named at midfield - he played in the Christy Ring Cup this year.

The awards will be presented this Friday evening.

