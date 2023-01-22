Late point gives Kerry win at Waterford

Kerry have started life back in Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 with a victory thanks to a late late point.

They won by 1-9 to 1-8 against Waterford in Piltown, Kilkenny in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sports.

Kerry started better, pointing through Caoimhe Evans, Niamh Carmody and Lorraine Scanlon inside the opening 6 minutes. That advantage was doubled to 1-3 to no score in the 7th minute as captain Siofra O'Shea netted. A second Kingdom goal almost arrived immediately but the Waterford keeper kept them out. Waterford didn't register a score until the 14th minute, and that point signaled the start of a revival for the Deise. By the 19 minute mark they only trailed by two at 1-4 to 1-2, their goal coming from Lauren McGregor. Siofra O'Shea put the Kingdom 3 clear but Waterford put over again and the gap was 2 after 22 minutes at 1-5 to 1-3. Waterford were not helped by some wayward shooting throughout the half. Kerry tagged on two more scores to lead by 4 at the break; 1-7 to 1-3.

Waterford had 2 of the first 3 points of the second period and the gap was two after 40 minutes. Kerry had plenty of possession but couldn't translate it to scores and after 19 minutes of the second half had added just one further point to their total. The score was Kerry 1-8 Waterford 1-7 at that stage. 6 minutes from time Waterford drew level but again poor shooting was costing them. Kerry on the other hand did make their possession count and a Danielle O'Leary point in added on time saw the Kingdom grind out the win.