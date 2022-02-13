Late Kerry goals sink Kildare

Kerry have their first win in the Allianz Hurling League.

They defeated Kildare 4-18 to 2-16 after a strong finish in Tralee.

Kerry had the first point of the game through Gavin Dooley, in the 4th minute. Kildare levelled 3 minutes later and a 12th minute goal, courtesy of Kevin Aherne, put them 3 clear. Kildare remained on top, opening up a 1-6 to 2 points lead after 22 minutes. Half an hour in Kerry were awarded a penalty but Kildare keeper Paddy McKenna produced a superb save to deny Shane Nolan. The Kingdom were gradually clawing their way back into it and trailed 1-7 to 1-6 after 37 minutes. In the third minute of added on time at the end of the period Kerry did get their first goal of the day, Fionan Mackessy netting to put the minimum between the sides at the short whistle.

Kildare it was who dominated the opening exchanges upon the restart, 4 quick points putting them clear once more at 1-11 to 1-6. A Colin Walsh goal, preceded by a Colum Harty point, brought the Kingdom back into it to make it a 1 point game at 1-11 to 2-7 at the 44 minute stage. Again Kildare responded however, two points stretching the gap to 3. It was 1-13 to 2-8 entering the 51st minute when a Kildare goal moved their advantage to 5. Back to back Padraig Boyle points narrowed that gap to 3. The score after 58 minutes stood at Kildare 2-14 Kerry 2-11. Five minutes from time Kerry were down by 2-15 to 2-13. Then came a Shane Conway goal to put them in front That lead didn't last too long as Kildare pointed soon after to make it Kerry 3-13 Kildare 2-16. Shane Conway it was who put Kerry ahead again, this time from a point in the 67th minute. Kerry were on the ascendency and a penalty then afforded them the opportunity to go 4 in front. Shane Nolan made no mistake this time That made it Kerry 4-14 Kildare 2-16 and the Kingdom took over form there until the end to get the 2 league points.