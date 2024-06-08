Late goal sinks Kingdom

UCD scored in the 95th minute to condem Kerry to a 2-1 loss in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom had fallen behind in the 29th minute, Ryan Kelliher equalising 9 minutes later.

Antonio Tuta's penalty save in the 73rd minute looked as though it had earned Kerry a point.

Leaders Cork City beat Longford Town 2-0, Cobh Ramblers enjoyed a 2-0 win over Finn Harps, Treaty United beat Bray Wanderers 2-0.

Shelbourne remain two points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

They beat Dundalk 1-0 at Tolka Park last night thanks to a John Martin goal in the 71st minute.

Second placed Derry City enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Galway United while Waterford are fourth and beat Sligo 4-1 while it finished up scoreless between Drogheda and St. Pat's.