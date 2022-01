A late goal from Ross McQuillan helped Armagh make a winning start to the year.

Kieran McGeeney's side beat Cavan 1-12 to 11 points in the Dr. McKenna Cup at Kingspan Breffni Park.

In section A this evening, Donegal play Down in Ballybofey.

Advertisement

While Owenbeg is the venue for the Section C clash of Derry and Monaghan.

And the Air Dome gets another airing in the semi-finals of the FBD League, as Mayo take on Galway.