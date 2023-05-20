Advertisement
Late Equalisers Secure Separate Draws For Merseyside Teams

May 20, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Late Equalisers Secure Separate Draws For Merseyside Teams
Everton scored a 99th minute equaliser to secure a 1-all draw at Wolves and keep hopes alive of avoiding Premier League relegation.

They're now two points clear of the bottom three with one game left.

Liverpool also struck late as they held Aston Villa 1-all to keep their chances of Champions League qualification just about on course.

Fourth placed Manchester United beat Bournemouth 1-nil to move three points clear of the Merseysiders.

Tottenham's European hopes took a blow with a 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Manchester City will be crowned champions without playing tonight - if Arsenal lose on their trip to Nottingham Forest.

