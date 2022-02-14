Advertisement
Sport

Late equaliser saves Leicester

Feb 14, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrysport
Craig Dawson's stoppage time equaliser helped West Ham maintain their place in the Premier League's top-four yesterday.

David Moyes' side earned a 2-all draw with Leicester at the King Power.

It means Leicester's wait for a first league win this year continues.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said there were signs of improvement from his side

Liverpool closed the gap to leaders Manchester City to nine points after a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Wolves were 2-0 winners at Tottenham, while Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0.

