Late drama as Munster win

A late Gavin Coombes try helped Munster secure a last-16 place in the Heineken Champions Cup last night.

The number-8 touched down with the clock about to turn red, as Munster completed a 16-13 win away to Castres.

Munster will host Wasps next week, as they aim to secure home games in the knockout phase.

Elsewhere in Pool B last night, Harlequins came from 33-19 down midway through the second half, to beat Glasgow 36-33.

Marcus Smith kicked a last gasp penalty to secure the victory for Quins.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says last month’s performance at Welford Road has given them confidence they can go one better today.

Leicester visit the Sportsground in Pool B of the Champions Cup.

Kick-off is at quarter-past-3.