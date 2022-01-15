Advertisement
Sport

Late drama as Munster win

Jan 15, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Late drama as Munster win Late drama as Munster win
Share this article

A late Gavin Coombes try helped Munster secure a last-16 place in the Heineken Champions Cup last night.

The number-8 touched down with the clock about to turn red, as Munster completed a 16-13 win away to Castres.

Munster will host Wasps next week, as they aim to secure home games in the knockout phase.

Advertisement

====

Elsewhere in Pool B last night, Harlequins came from 33-19 down midway through the second half, to beat Glasgow 36-33.

Marcus Smith kicked a last gasp penalty to secure the victory for Quins.

Advertisement

====

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says last month’s performance at Welford Road has given them confidence they can go one better today.

Leicester visit the Sportsground in Pool B of the Champions Cup.

Advertisement

Kick-off is at quarter-past-3.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus