Late drama as Man United win at Wolves

Feb 2, 2024 07:50 By radiokerrysport
Kobbie Mainoo spared Manchester United’s blushes in the Premier League last night.

Having squandered a two-goal lead away to Wolves, the teenage midfielder scored in the seventh minute of added time to give United a 4-3 win.

West Ham recovered from the concession of an early goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

A second half penalty from James Ward-Prowse saw the Hammers achieve parity.

Adam Idah says he wants to help Celtic win trophies.

The Republic of Ireland striker has joined the Glasgow club on loan from Norwich until the end of this season.

His international teammate Mikey Johnston left Parkhead last night - also on loan - to West Brom.

While former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly moved from Rotherham to League One strugglers Carlisle in a permanent deal.

The Africa Cup of Nations reaches the quarter-final stage this evening, with Nigeria playing Angola from 5.

There’s an 8pm start to the meeting of D-R Congo and Guinea.

South Korea and Australia meet in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup from 3.30, Irish time.

Before that, Tajikistan face Jordan.

