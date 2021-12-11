Advertisement
Sport

Late drama as Brentford beat Watford; Top 3 play today

Dec 11, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Late drama as Brentford beat Watford; Top 3 play today Late drama as Brentford beat Watford; Top 3 play today
Share this article

There was late drama in the Premier League last night.

Brentford were six minutes away from a seventh defeat of the season.

But they managed to beat Watford 2-1, courtesy of an injury-time Bryan Mbeumo penalty.

Advertisement

Leaders Manchester City can open up a four-point lead - even for a couple of hours - this lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

At 3, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as a manager for the first time as Aston Villa go up against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Fellow title hopefuls Chelsea see Leeds visit Stamford Bridge.

While Arsenal entertain Southampton.

And at 5.30, Ralf Rangnick takes Manchester United to Norwich.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus