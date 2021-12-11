Late drama as Brentford beat Watford; Top 3 play today

There was late drama in the Premier League last night.

Brentford were six minutes away from a seventh defeat of the season.

But they managed to beat Watford 2-1, courtesy of an injury-time Bryan Mbeumo penalty.

Leaders Manchester City can open up a four-point lead - even for a couple of hours - this lunchtime.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Wolves to the Etihad.

At 3, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as a manager for the first time as Aston Villa go up against Liverpool.

Fellow title hopefuls Chelsea see Leeds visit Stamford Bridge.

While Arsenal entertain Southampton.

And at 5.30, Ralf Rangnick takes Manchester United to Norwich.