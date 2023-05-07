Late Cork fightback denies Kerry

Kerry have drawn at Cork in the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.

It ended 2-14 apiece at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork scoring 2-4 without reply at the end to snatch a share of the spoils

Cork started the better, putting over the first 3 points before a 13th minute Niamh Ní Chonchúir score got the Kingdom on the board. Kerry then went in front, a quickly taken

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh free setting Niamh Carmody up for the opening goal. That had the Kingdom ahead by 1-1 to 3 points in the 13th minute. Cork equalised but points by Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh put Kerry back in front by 2. After Cork halved the deficit 2 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh points and another by Fiadhna Tangney meant Kerry led 1-6 to 0-5 after 31 minutes. The gap was 3 come the short whistle, at 1-7 to 0-7.

After Cork pointed the opening score of the second period Kerry were awarded a penalty for a foul on Siofra O'Shea. The spot-kick was hammered home by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh to make it 2-7 to 0-8, seven minutes into the half. Ten minutes later the Kingdom had opened up an 8 point lead at 2-11 to 9 points. It was double scores 4 minutes from the end at 2-14 to 10 points. A Cork goal in the 60th minute made it a 6 point game at 2-14 to 1-11. Kerry still looked home and hosed but 2 Cork points followed by a goal meant the gap was suddenly down to a single point at 2-14 to 2-13. Cork then missed an opportunity to draw level, shooting wide in added on time. Another Cork effort then dropped into the keeper's hands but they were not to be denied and did get the equalising point.