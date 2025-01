Last year's beaten finalist Daniil Medvedev is safely through to the second round at the Australian Open.

The world number five won the last two sets to beat Kasidit Samrej in five sets.

In the women's singles, Madison Keys advanced after a straight sets victory over Ann Li.

And Emma Raducanu advanced, despite recording 15 double faults in her 7-6, 7-6 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.