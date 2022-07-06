Last 8 in both draws at Wimbledon today

The last of the women's quarter-finals get the action underway at Wimbledon today.

First up at 1pm is the meeting of Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

On Centre Court, 2019 champion Simona Halep plays Amanda Anisimova from half-one.

The semi-final line-up will also be completed in the men's draw.

Two-time champion Rafa Nadal goes up against American Taylor Fritz in the last eight.

Nick Kyrgios and Cristian Garin square off in the other quarter-final.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will play Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals on Friday.