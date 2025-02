It's a massive night in the Champions League with the last two champions facing each other in the play-off round.

Manchester City host holders Real Madrid in the first-leg of their tie.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 8-o'clock while at the same time Dortmund go to Sporting and Juventus entertain PSV.

The early kick-off is Brest against fellow Ligue 1 (pron: Un) side PSG from 5:45.