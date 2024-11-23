Advertisement
Sport

Las Vegas pole for Russell

Nov 23, 2024 10:51 By radiokerrysport
Las Vegas pole for Russell
George Russell will go from pole position at tonight's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will have Ferrari's Carlos Sainz for company at the front of the grid.

Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen goes from fifth.

