Larmour could return for Leinster

May 9, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Larmour could return for Leinster
Jordan Larmour could return to the Leinster side for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final with Toulouse.

He increases his training load this week having been out since early March with a hip flexor injury.

Cian Healy and Jimmy O’Brien must observe the return-to-play protocols having sustained head injuries in Saturday’s win at Leicester.

Tiernan O’Halloran has signed a one-year contract extension with Connacht.

The full-back is the province’s longest-serving player, with more than 200 appearances to his name.

Head coach Andy Friend says O’Halloran’s experience will be vital next season.

