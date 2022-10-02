Advertisement
L’Arc de Triomphe win for Alpinista

Oct 2, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
The Mark Prescott-trained 'Alpinista' took victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris earlier.

Luke Morris was on board to guide the five-year-old to victory.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg finished seventh.

