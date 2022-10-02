L’Arc de Triomphe win for Alpinista

The Mark Prescott-trained 'Alpinista' took victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris earlier.
Luke Morris was on board to guide the five-year-old to victory.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained Luxembourg finished seventh.
