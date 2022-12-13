Advertisement
Laporte to remain president of French Rugby Federation

Dec 13, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Bernard Laporte is to remain president of the French Rugby Federation until his appeal against a corruption conviction is heard.

He was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence, banned from rugby for the same length of time and fined 75-thousand euros.

Laporte is also World Rugby vice-chairman, and France is due to host the World Cup next year.

Montpellier owner and France sponsor Mohed Altrad was given an 18-month suspended sentence and 55-thousand euro fine for attempting to bribe Laporte.

