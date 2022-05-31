Laois footballer retires

Laois footballer John O'Loughlin has retired from the inter-county game.
The dual star played football for the county for 15 seasons.
Laois exited the Tailteann Cup on Sunday after a narrow loss to Westmeath.
Advertisement
Laois footballer John O'Loughlin has retired from the inter-county game.
The dual star played football for the county for 15 seasons.
Laois exited the Tailteann Cup on Sunday after a narrow loss to Westmeath.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus