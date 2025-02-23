Lakers & Cougars lose; Warriors win; Pauls away today

In the Men’s National League Scott Lakers went down to Ulster University 72-85.
Killarney Cougars were beaten away to Team NorthWest 73-93.
Top scorers:
Cougars
Joshua Strongman 36
Iyan Hristov 11
Andrew Fitzgerald 9
Team North West
Shakeil Bertrand 26
Luke Cassidy 24
Tyler Mutemasango 19
Alberto Rodriguez 17
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won away to Merry Monk Ballina in the Men’s Development League 74-66.
Utility Trust St Pauls are away today in the Women’s Superleague.
At 3.30 they face Portlaoise Panthers. Enda Walshe reports