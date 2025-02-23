Advertisement
Sport

Lakers & Cougars lose; Warriors win; Pauls away today

Feb 23, 2025 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Lakers & Cougars lose; Warriors win; Pauls away today
Basketball Ireland
Share this article

In the Men’s National League Scott Lakers went down to Ulster University 72-85.

Killarney Cougars were beaten away to Team NorthWest 73-93.

Top scorers:

Advertisement

Cougars
Joshua Strongman 36
Iyan Hristov 11
Andrew Fitzgerald 9

Team North West
Shakeil Bertrand 26
Luke Cassidy 24
Tyler Mutemasango 19
Alberto Rodriguez 17

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won away to Merry Monk Ballina in the Men’s Development League 74-66.

Advertisement

Utility Trust St Pauls are away today in the Women’s Superleague.

At 3.30 they face Portlaoise Panthers. Enda Walshe reports

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom at Tyrone today
Advertisement
Kerry at Tyrone today; match moved
Kerry at Donegal this lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fáil TD calls for special classes for deaf students in Kerry
Kerry at Donegal this lunchtime
Kerry at Tyrone today; match moved
Kingdom at Tyrone today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus