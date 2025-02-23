Lakers & Cougars lose; Warriors win; Pauls away today

In the Men’s National League Scott Lakers went down to Ulster University 72-85.

Killarney Cougars were beaten away to Team NorthWest 73-93.

Top scorers:

Cougars

Joshua Strongman 36

Iyan Hristov 11

Andrew Fitzgerald 9

Team North West

Shakeil Bertrand 26

Luke Cassidy 24

Tyler Mutemasango 19

Alberto Rodriguez 17

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won away to Merry Monk Ballina in the Men’s Development League 74-66.

Utility Trust St Pauls are away today in the Women’s Superleague.

At 3.30 they face Portlaoise Panthers. Enda Walshe reports