Basketball legend LeBron James and his son Bronny could become the first father-son pairing to ever play in the NBA.

The 19-year old has been drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

They're two very different players though.

His 39 year-old dad's a four-time NBA champion, and is far more attacking at 6 foot 9 inches tall, compared with Bronny who's a 6 foot 1-inch defensive player.