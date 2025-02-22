Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship double header in Killarney today

Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship

Venue: Lewis Road, Killarney

“A”

Waterford -v- Kerry – 2.00

Sharon O'Keeffe Tournament

Waterford -v- Kerry – 12.00

Advertisement

Kerry A Team

1. Caoimhe O'Mahony - Castleisland Desmonds

2. Naoise O'Connor - Fossa

3. Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks

4. Evie O'Sullivan - Churchill

5. Megan O'Reilly - Glenflesk

6. Tara O'Sullivan - Fossa

7. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels

8. Leah Griffin (C) - Castleisland Desmonds

9. Annie Brosnan - Dr Crokes

10. Lily O'Riordan - Beaufort

11. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis

12. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks

13. Louise Ní Chiobháin - Corca Dhuibhne

14. Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

15. Kelsey Cummins - Fossa

16. Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets

17. Avril Doyle - Na Gaeil

18. Eadaoin Larkin - Moyvane

19. Iona Wynton - Southern Gaels

20. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds

21. Sadbh O'Halloran - Kilcummin

22. Sophie O'Shea - Killarney Legion

23. Saoirse Kennedy - MKL Gaels

24. Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis

25. Sarah Chute - Churchill

26. Erinn O'Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds

27. Sinead Lyons - Listowel Emmets

28. Aideen Dwyer - Southern Gaels

29. Bláthnaid Ní Shúilleabháin - Corca Dhuibhne

30. Julie O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

Kerry Team for Sharon O’Keeffe Tournament

1. Grace O'Regan - John Mitchels

2. Ella Greaney - Cordal

3. Laura O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels

4. Ellen Allman - MKL Gaels

5. Katie Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds

6. Ali Bowler - Killarney Legion

7. Caoimhe McNamara Moore - Listowel Emmets

8. Caoimhe O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels

9. Aoibhinn O'Connor - Ballyduff

10. Sadbh Dowling - Churchill

11. Erin Evans - MKL Gaels

12. Máire Eilís Nic Gearailt – Corca Dhuibhne

13. Holly Ryan - Listowel Emmets

14. Grace O'Sullivan – Beale (C)

15. Amy Moriarty - Daingean Uí Chúis

16. Amie Kelly - Southern Gaels

17. Aoife Sweeney - Listowel Emmets

18. Michelle O'Connor - Ballymacelligott

19. Katie Crowley - Castleisland Desmonds

20. Holly Burke - MKL Gaels

21. Amy O'Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

22. Amy Noonan - John Mitchels

23. Clodagh Heasman - MKL Gaels

24. Rhia Curran - Southern Gaels

25. Emma Quill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

26. Ali Brennan Cronin - Castleisland Desmon

There's one game this evening in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Advertisement

Armagh play Mayo from half seven at the Athletic Grounds.