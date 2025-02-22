Advertisement
Sport

Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship double header in Killarney today

Feb 22, 2025 11:29 By radiokerrysport
Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship
Venue: Lewis Road, Killarney

“A”
Waterford -v- Kerry – 2.00

Sharon O'Keeffe Tournament
Waterford -v- Kerry – 12.00

Kerry A Team
1. Caoimhe O'Mahony - Castleisland Desmonds
2. Naoise O'Connor - Fossa
3. Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks
4. Evie O'Sullivan - Churchill
5. Megan O'Reilly - Glenflesk
6. Tara O'Sullivan - Fossa
7. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels
8. Leah Griffin (C) - Castleisland Desmonds
9. Annie Brosnan - Dr Crokes
10. Lily O'Riordan - Beaufort
11. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis
12. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks
13. Louise Ní Chiobháin - Corca Dhuibhne
14. Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
15. Kelsey Cummins - Fossa
16. Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets
17. Avril Doyle - Na Gaeil
18. Eadaoin Larkin - Moyvane
19. Iona Wynton - Southern Gaels
20. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
21. Sadbh O'Halloran - Kilcummin
22. Sophie O'Shea - Killarney Legion
23. Saoirse Kennedy - MKL Gaels
24. Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis
25. Sarah Chute - Churchill
26. Erinn O'Sullivan - Castleisland Desmonds
27. Sinead Lyons - Listowel Emmets
28. Aideen Dwyer - Southern Gaels
29. Bláthnaid Ní Shúilleabháin - Corca Dhuibhne
30. Julie O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

Kerry Team for Sharon O’Keeffe Tournament
1. Grace O'Regan - John Mitchels
2. Ella Greaney - Cordal
3. Laura O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels
4. Ellen Allman - MKL Gaels
5. Katie Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds
6. Ali Bowler - Killarney Legion
7. Caoimhe McNamara Moore - Listowel Emmets
8. Caoimhe O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels
9. Aoibhinn O'Connor - Ballyduff
10. Sadbh Dowling - Churchill
11. Erin Evans - MKL Gaels
12. Máire Eilís Nic Gearailt – Corca Dhuibhne
13. Holly Ryan - Listowel Emmets
14. Grace O'Sullivan – Beale (C)
15. Amy Moriarty - Daingean Uí Chúis
16. Amie Kelly - Southern Gaels
17. Aoife Sweeney - Listowel Emmets
18. Michelle O'Connor - Ballymacelligott
19. Katie Crowley - Castleisland Desmonds
20. Holly Burke - MKL Gaels
21. Amy O'Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
22. Amy Noonan - John Mitchels
23. Clodagh Heasman - MKL Gaels
24. Rhia Curran - Southern Gaels
25. Emma Quill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
26. Ali Brennan Cronin - Castleisland Desmon

There's one game this evening in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Armagh play Mayo from half seven at the Athletic Grounds.

