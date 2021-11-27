Advertisement
Sport

Ladies Munster Club Football Championships double header in Milltown today

Nov 27, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
There’s a Ladies Munster Club Football Championships double header in Milltown today.

First up at noon Castleisland Desmonds take on Galtee Rovers.

MKL Gaels meet Clooney Quin from 2:30.

