Ladies Football Championship Semi Finals Preview

The Ladies County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals in Senior, Intermediate, and Junior grades take place this weekend.
The Senior semi finals see Dr Crokes take on Castleisland Desmonds and Southern Gaels face Finuge/St Senans.
Meanwhile in the intermediate semis, Scartaglin take on Corca Dhuibhne and MKL Gaels will battle Clounmacon/Moyvane.
Radio Kerry's Ivan Hurley spoke to the respective managers on Saturday Sport.
SENIOR:
Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney
Dr Crokes manager Kevin Smith
Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick
Finuge/St Senans coach Liz Houlihan
INTERMEDIATE:
Scartaglin manager Alan O'Neill
MKL Gaels manager Colman O'Shea
Clounmacon/Moyvane manager Brian Carty