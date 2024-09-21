Ladies Football Championship Semi Finals Preview

The Ladies County Senior Football Championship Semi Finals in Senior, Intermediate, and Junior grades take place this weekend.

The Senior semi finals see Dr Crokes take on Castleisland Desmonds and Southern Gaels face Finuge/St Senans.

Meanwhile in the intermediate semis, Scartaglin take on Corca Dhuibhne and MKL Gaels will battle Clounmacon/Moyvane.

Radio Kerry's Ivan Hurley spoke to the respective managers on Saturday Sport.

SENIOR:

Castleisland Desmonds manager Dan Kearney

Dr Crokes manager Kevin Smith

Southern Gaels manager Dan Fitzpatrick

Finuge/St Senans coach Liz Houlihan

INTERMEDIATE:

Scartaglin manager Alan O'Neill

MKL Gaels manager Colman O'Shea

Clounmacon/Moyvane manager Brian Carty