Sport

Ladies County football semi-finals today

Oct 1, 2023 09:57 By radiokerrysport
The Bon Secours Ladies County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships semi-finals take place today.

In the Seniors Southern Gaels and Castleisland clash at noon in Waterville. Paul Murphy previews

Half an hour earlier Mountcoal is the venue for Finuge St Senans against Dr Crokes. Paul Murphy previews

In the Intermediate at noon Rathmore host MKL Gaels while Scartaglen face Beaufort at Cordal. Paul Murphy previews

Bon Secours County Championship

Junior A Round 7
Abbeydorney -v- Listowel Emmets - 12
Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane - 12 - Clounmacon
Spa -v- Kilcummin - 12
Laune Rangers -v- Ballymacelligott - 12:30

Junior B Quarter Finals
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale - noon Castlegregory
Fossa -v- Kerins O'Rahillys - 12
Killarney Legion -v- Glenflesk - 11:00

