Ladies County football semi-finals today

The Bon Secours Ladies County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships semi-finals take place today.

In the Seniors Southern Gaels and Castleisland clash at noon in Waterville. Paul Murphy previews

Half an hour earlier Mountcoal is the venue for Finuge St Senans against Dr Crokes. Paul Murphy previews

In the Intermediate at noon Rathmore host MKL Gaels while Scartaglen face Beaufort at Cordal. Paul Murphy previews

Bon Secours County Championship

Junior A Round 7

Abbeydorney -v- Listowel Emmets - 12

Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane - 12 - Clounmacon

Spa -v- Kilcummin - 12

Laune Rangers -v- Ballymacelligott - 12:30

Junior B Quarter Finals

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale - noon Castlegregory

Fossa -v- Kerins O'Rahillys - 12

Killarney Legion -v- Glenflesk - 11:00