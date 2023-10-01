Ladies County football semi-finals today

The Bon Secours Ladies County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships semi-finals take place today.
In the Seniors Southern Gaels and Castleisland clash at noon in Waterville.
Half an hour earlier Mountcoal is the venue for Finuge St Senans against Dr Crokes.
In the Intermediate at noon Rathmore host MKL Gaels while Scartaglen face Beaufort at Cordal.
Bon Secours County Championship
Junior A Round 7
Abbeydorney -v- Listowel Emmets - 12
Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane - 12 - Clounmacon
Spa -v- Kilcummin - 12
Laune Rangers -v- Ballymacelligott - 12:30
Junior B Quarter Finals
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Beale - noon Castlegregory
Fossa -v- Kerins O'Rahillys - 12
Killarney Legion -v- Glenflesk - 11:00