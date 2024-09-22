Ladies County Football Championships Semi-finals take place today

Bon Secours Ladies County Football Championships
Semi-finals
First named at home
Games at noon unless otherwise stated
Senior
Southern Gaels -v- Finuge/St Senans @ Waterville 2.00
Dr Crokes -v- Castleisland Desmonds
Intermediate
Scartaglen -v- Corca Dhuibhne @ Cordal
MKL Gaels -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane @ Listry
Junior A
Fossa -v- Abbeydorney
Cromane -v- Ballymacelligott @ Glenbeigh
Junior B
Daingean Uí Chúis -v- Kilcummin
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Killarney Legion @ Castlegregory
Junior C
Southern Gaels B -v- MKL Gaels B @ Waterville
Knocknagoshel/Brosna -v- Beale @ Knocknagoshel